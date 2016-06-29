Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
DUBAI, June 29 The Abu Dhabi government has ordered the merging of state investment funds Mubadala Development Company and International Petroleum Investment Company, according to a statement carried by the state news agency on Wednesday.
"The merger of the two companies augments the investment advantages and economic revenue for Abu Dhabi, and creates a body capable of achieving the highest level of integration and growth in multiple sectors, including energy, technology and space industry," the agency said.
A committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahayan will oversee the merger, the statement added without giving a timeframe for when the combination would be completed. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by David French; Editing by Sami Aboudi)
