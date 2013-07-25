UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, July 25 Dubai mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) said on Thursday that it still plans to issue a hybrid bond that will partly fund its recent buyout of French retailer Carrefour's stake in a joint venture.
MAF delayed plans to raise at least $500 million from the hybrid bond in June due to market volatility.
"The market conditions in the last few weeks have been volatile and we are waiting for a receptive window for this issuance," said Iyad Malas, chief executive of MAF said in an emailed statement announcing the company's first-half earnings.
"There is no change to our intention to issue the hybrid security."
MAF hired banks to partly finance the $683 million acquisition of Carrefour's 25-percent stake in a joint venture through a hybrid bond issue, which combines elements of both debt and equity.
Financing an acquisition through the issuance of a hybrid bond would be the first such transaction in the region.
Unlisted MAF reported a first half revenue of 11.3 billion dirhams, up 10 percent from the corresponding period in 2012. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources