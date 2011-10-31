DUBAI Oct 31 United Arab Emirates shopping mall
developer Majid Al Futtaim has appointed HSBC and
Standard Chartered to structure its planned sukuk
programme, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The two banks will arrange the documentation for the scheme,
and create a process for banks to pitch for lead manager slots
on any sukuk issue under the programme on a future date, two of
the sources added.
"It is similar to what they did for their conventional bond
programme, where one or two banks helped them put it together
and then they brought in others later," one said.
MAF, which is the sole franchisee for hypermarket chain
Carrefour in the Gulf, completed roadshows for a
conventional offering from its $2 billion medium term notes
programme in June but chose not to issue a bond because of
unfavourable market conditions.
The company's chief executive Iyad Malas has said part of
the funds from the sukuk will be used to finance new
investments, including a new mall in Egypt.
The sukuk market has been relatively resilient during a
global financial downturn that has dried up bond issuances.
Goldman Sachs registered a $2 billion Islamic bond
programme earlier this month, providing further evidence of
conventional borrowers looking to sharia-complaint funding
sources.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; additional Reporting by David
French and Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Andrew Torchia)