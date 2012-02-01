UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
* Q4 earnings fall almost 59 pct - Reuters calculations
* Net interest, Islamic income down 15 pct in 2011
* Fee, commission income fall 8 pct
* Provisions decrease 32 pct in 2011 (Adds details)
DUBAI, Feb 1 Mashreq bank, Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, saw its quarterly net profit fall by nearly 59 percent as interest and fee income decreased in the year.
The lender made a net profit of 64 million dirhams ($17.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to Reuters calculations, compared to 155.6 million dirhams a year earlier.
Full-year net profit came in at 820 million dirhams, the bank said in a statement, compared to 803 million dirhams in 2010.
Mashreq made impairments worth 1.2 billion dirhams in 2011, a 32 percent fall from 2010, the statement said.
"Net interest income and income from Islamic products net of distribution to depositors for the year 2011 ... was down 15.1 percent, while net fee, commission and other income ... was down 8.0 percent," it said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.