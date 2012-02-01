* Q4 earnings fall almost 59 pct - Reuters calculations

* Net interest, Islamic income down 15 pct in 2011

* Fee, commission income fall 8 pct

* Provisions decrease 32 pct in 2011 (Adds details)

DUBAI, Feb 1 Mashreq bank, Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, saw its quarterly net profit fall by nearly 59 percent as interest and fee income decreased in the year.

The lender made a net profit of 64 million dirhams ($17.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to Reuters calculations, compared to 155.6 million dirhams a year earlier.

Full-year net profit came in at 820 million dirhams, the bank said in a statement, compared to 803 million dirhams in 2010.

Mashreq made impairments worth 1.2 billion dirhams in 2011, a 32 percent fall from 2010, the statement said.

"Net interest income and income from Islamic products net of distribution to depositors for the year 2011 ... was down 15.1 percent, while net fee, commission and other income ... was down 8.0 percent," it said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)