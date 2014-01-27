* Q4 net profit 504.6 mln dhs vs 342 mln dhs yr-ago - Reuters

* 2013 net profit 1.81 bln dhs vs 1.37 bln dhs in 2012 - statement

* Q4 profit hike due to lower provisioning

* 2013 increase driven by lending growth (Adds details, background)

DUBAI, Jan 27 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Monday posted a 48 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on the back of lower impairment allowances, Reuters calculations showed.

The bank earned 504.6 million dirhams ($137.4 million) in the quarter, compared with 342 million dirhams in the year-ago period. Brokerage Arqaam Capital expected it to post a profit of 525 million dirhams for the quarter.

The bank said in a bourse statement its net profit for the full year rose to 1.81 billion dirhams from 1.37 bln dirhams in 2012, a 37.6 percent increase. Reuters calculated the quarterly results from the bank's previous financial statements.

The full-year earnings were in line with the forecast of Mashreq's chief executive, Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, who said in September that the bank's net profit was expected to grow 40 percent in 2013 year-on-year thanks to much lower provisioning, revising upwards his February comments that profit growth would be 10-15 percent higher.

In fact, impairments were up 5.7 percent on the previous year at 873.3 million dirhams, albeit 54 percent lower in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

Annual net profit was boosted by a 23.9 percent jump in net interest income, with a 22 percent increase in loans and advances to 44.3 billion dirhams the primary driver, the bank said.

Much like Emirates NBD, which reported a 27 percent jump in net profit in 2013 on Monday, Mashreq benefited from a resurging Dubai economy, helped by a recovery in the key real estate sector.

Deposits over the course of 2013 grew 28 percent to 54.2 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)