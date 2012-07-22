DUBAI, July 22 Mashreq, Dubai's second-biggest lender by market value, posted a net profit of 591 million dirhams ($160.9 million) for the first six months of the year, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

This was a 7.1 percent rise compared with a profit of 551.6 million dirhams for the corresponding period of 2011, according to a Reuters calculation.

Its second-quarter net profit was 320 million dirhams, compared to 286.3 million dirhams in the same three months of last year, according to Reuters calculations, based on previous statements from Mashreq.

($1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)