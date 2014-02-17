DUBAI Feb 17 Dubai's Mashreq has
increased the limit on foreign ownership of its shares to 49
percent, its chief executive said on Monday, in line with a
wider move by companies in the United Arab Emirates to open up
to international investors.
Companies and banks in the UAE and Qatar are reviewing their
foreign ownership caps ahead of a planned upgrade by
international index compiler MSCI to emerging market status for
these countries in May, which is expected to attract fresh
foreign money.
On Sunday, property developer Deyaar said it would
allow foreign investors to own shares for the first time, up to
a limit of 25 percent, subject to shareholder approval.
"We've tested the market and have seen a great appetite from
foreign investors for the bank's shares. This (increase in the
cap) is effective immediately," Abdulaziz al-Ghurair told
Reuters by phone.
"As a result, we expect the share price to improve. It's a
natural development for a bank like Mashreq to go global."
Mashreq had in September last year raised the foreign
ownership limit to 20 percent.
Foreigners currently own 2 percent of the bank's shares,
according to bourse data, marginally up from the 1.9 percent
they owned when the bank adjusted the limit in September.
For foreigners to reach 49 percent ownership of the bank,
the al-Ghurair family would have to offload some of its stake -
the family currently own 70.5 percent of the bank, split between
Saif Ahmed al-Ghurair and Abdulla Ahmed al-Ghurair Investment
Co., according to the Dubai bourse.
Under UAE rules, most companies listed in Abu Dhabi and
Dubai may choose to allow investors from outside the UAE or GCC
to buy up to 49 per cent of their shares. However, many choose
to set their foreign ownership limits at a lower level and some
do not allow any foreign ownership at all.
Shares in Mashreq, which are one of the more illiquid stocks
on the Dubai bourse, ended Monday 4 percent lower at 96 dirhams
against a 0.8 percent increase on the wider bourse.
However, only 650 shares traded.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)