DUBAI, March 14 Dubai's Meydan Group has signed
a deal to obtain $476 million of financing from Qatar National
Bank (QNB) and QNB's United Arab Emirates affiliate
Commercial Bank International, Meydan said on Monday.
Meydan, a major developer of hospitality and entertainment
facilities in Dubai including the Meydan Racecourse, said the
funding would support investment in new projects - a fresh sign
that the emirate is pushing ahead with big infrastructure plans
despite a regional economic slowdown due to low oil prices.
Terms of the loan were not disclosed but the Gulf News
website quoted a senior Meydan official, which it did not name,
as saying the tenor was longer than seven years, unusually long
for a corporate loan in the Gulf.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)