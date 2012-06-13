By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, June 13
ABU DHABI, June 13 Financial firms in the United
Arab Emirates have reported a 25 percent increase in
"suspicious" transactions in the first five months of this year
as the Gulf state steps up vigilance aga inst money laundering, a
senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
At least 1221 suspicious transactions were reported as of
the end May compared to 978 transactions reported during the
same period last year, fi gures provided by the central bank
showed.
In 2011, suspicious transactions reported totaled 2576
compared to 2781 in 2010, t he central bank figures showed.
"If such transactions have increased, it means that there is
more awareness, more understanding and more training and that is
the main objective of our anti-money laundering efforts,"
Abdulrahim Mohamed al Awadi, executive director and head of the
anti-money laundering unit told reporters.
"We have enhanced cooperation with companies and the
international community to enable the exchange of information
relating to money laundering and terrorist financing," he said
after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Financial
Intelligence Unit of Madagascar.
The suspicious transactions are investigated and appropriate
action is taken by the authorities, he said, declining to
elaborate.
The UAE, in line with other countries worldwide, stepped up
efforts to combat money laundering and "terrorist" financing
after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
The UAE has signed MoUs with 38 countries to cooperate and
share information relating to money laundering and financing of
militants.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Mirna Sleiman and
Sami Aboudi)