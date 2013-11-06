Nov 6 Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates grew 6.9 percent from a year earlier in August, the fastest pace since at least early 2010, when comparable data became available, central bank figures showed on Wednesday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 13 END-JULY 13 END-AUG 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 22.1 20.4 10.5 M2 change yr/yr 12.5 11.9 1.9 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 7.5 7.4 -2.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 14.1 14.2 2.6 Loans & advances yr/yr* 6.9 6.4 3.2 NOTE. Data for 2013 estimates subject to revision, * net of provisions. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data.