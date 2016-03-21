March 21 Bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates accelerated in February but M3 money supply growth slowed, central bank data showed on Monday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 16 END-JAN 16 END-FEB 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 5.3 6.8 13.6 M2 change yr/yr 4.2 5.1 8.6 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 4.1 5.6 M3 pct change yr/yr 1.7 2.9 8.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 7.9 7.4 7.8 NOTE. * gross Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. Some year-earlier money supply figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)