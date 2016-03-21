DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
March 21 Bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates accelerated in February but M3 money supply growth slowed, central bank data showed on Monday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 16 END-JAN 16 END-FEB 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 5.3 6.8 13.6 M2 change yr/yr 4.2 5.1 8.6 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 4.1 5.6 M3 pct change yr/yr 1.7 2.9 8.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 7.9 7.4 7.8 NOTE. * gross Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. Some year-earlier money supply figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
