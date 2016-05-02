May 2 Bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates edged down in March but money supply growth picked up, central bank data showed on Monday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-MARCH 16 END-FEB 16 END-MARCH 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 7.3 5.3 10.9 M2 change yr/yr 3.4 2.6 4.8 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 0.9 0.9 1.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 0.7 0.2 6.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 7.6 7.9 8.2 NOTE. * gross Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. Previous money supply figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)