Sept 27 Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed in August to its lowest level since at least March 2014, central bank data showed. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 16 END-JULY 16 END-AUG 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.6 2.0 5.9 M2 change yr/yr 2.3 2.0 3.6 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 1.5 2.0 2.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 3.3 2.6 -1.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.8 6.2 8.6 NOTE. * gross. Previous figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.486 trillion dirhams in July, fell month-on-month for a third straight month in August, shrinking by 7.5 billion dirhams. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)