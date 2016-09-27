BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Sept 27 Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed in August to its lowest level since at least March 2014, central bank data showed. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 16 END-JULY 16 END-AUG 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.6 2.0 5.9 M2 change yr/yr 2.3 2.0 3.6 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 1.5 2.0 2.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 3.3 2.6 -1.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.8 6.2 8.6 NOTE. * gross. Previous figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.486 trillion dirhams in July, fell month-on-month for a third straight month in August, shrinking by 7.5 billion dirhams. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.