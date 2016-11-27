BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
Nov 27 Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates edged up to 6.0 percent in October from 5.9 percent in September, central bank data showed. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-OCT 16 END-SEPT 16 END-OCT 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.7 4.2 4.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.6 5.1 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.8 3.3 5.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 3.2 3.5 -0.8 Loans & advances yr/yr* 6.0 5.9 7.7 NOTE. * gross. Year-earlier figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits dropped 0.4 percent from the previous month to 1.503 trillion dirhams in October because of a 5.3 percent fall in government deposits. Non-resident deposits edged up 0.3 percent. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.