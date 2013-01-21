DUBAI Jan 21 The United Arab Emirates central
bank will not impose limits on mortgage lending without
consulting commercial banks, and any new rules are not imminent,
central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi was quoted as
saying.
The central bank is working on new rules for the property
mortgage industry but they will take at least six to nine months
to emerge, Monday's Al Ittihad newspaper quoted Suweidi as
saying in an interview.
A circular sent to commercial banks by the central bank last
month, and seen by Reuters, said mortgage loans for foreign
individuals should not exceed 50 percent of the property value
for a first purchase of a home, and 40 percent for second and
subsequent homes. Caps for UAE citizens were set at 70 percent
for a first home and 60 percent for subsequent ones.
But Suweidi was quoted as saying by Al Ittihad on Monday
that there was a "misunderstanding" in the media and that no
central bank ruling had been issued, only a warning to banks to
be prepared for rule changes in the future.
Suweidi's office told Reuters that he was not immediately
available to comment.
