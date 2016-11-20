BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share
* AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI Nov 20 Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) and Bahrain's GFH Financial Group (GFH) have appointed a chief executive for their Islamic finance joint venture in Abu Dhabi's financial free zone, the companies said on Sunday.
Talal al-Zain will head ADCorp, the first Islamic financial institution to be set up at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a joint statement from the companies said.
Zain was most recently chief executive of PineBridge Investments Middle East and, prior to that, was CEO of Mumtalakat, the state investment fund of Bahrain.
With an authorised capital of $100 million, ADCorp will focus on corporate finance, wealth and asset management. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
PARIS, Jan 26 Societe Generale expects to see consolidation among internet-based banks with the revenue pool falling, as competition drives tariffs for services down, its chief executive officer Frederic Oudea said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 A former property banker, Briton Alex Jarvis, said he fell into China's football boom with a chance encounter in the first class lounge of a cruise liner bound for New York in 2011.