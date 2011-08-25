(Clarifies in paragraph 12 that Mubadala reported results in
March)
* Changes in top management of state firms entities in 2011
* Mubadala and ADIA latest to be affected
* Moves part of broader reorganisation
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Aug 25 Abu Dhabi is shaking up top
management at its state-linked corporations as it tightens its
grip on the strings controlling its vast wealth and holds those
in charge more accountable.
At least nine Abu Dhabi-owned or controlled companies have
undergone changes to senior management this year, and more
reshuffling is expected as the capital of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) puts more focus on strengthening its core
activities.
"For some of the commercial entities, there is a view, at
the higher level, to bring in fresh ideas and people who can
approach Abu Dhabi's economic strategy ... with a new mindset,"
said an Abu Dhabi-based banking source.
"Some of these moves are quite possibly performance-related,
the government wants to make top officials accountable."
Abu Dhabi is home to 90 percent of the UAE's oil wealth and
analysts polled by Reuters in June estimate the UAE economy will
expand by 3.7 percent in 2011.
The moves follow on from a reshuffle in Abu Dhabi's
government in December in which five members of the ruling
family were replaced on the emirate's Executive Council, which
was trimmed from 18 to 14 members.
Although it has fared better than neighbouring Dubai, Abu
Dhabi was not immune from the global economic slowdown.
Investment and property firms took a painful hit, forcing the
government to undertake a review.
Some firms such as Aldar Properties and Tabreed
were thrown a lifeline by the government.
As a result, there is growing acknowledgement in top
government circles that some of Abu Dhabi's more commercially
motivated entities must be held accountable for their investment
decisions.
SHUFFLE AT TOP
The changes at the most senior levels of Abu Dhabi
institutions have ranged from the property and investment sector
to energy and telecommunications. See Factbox at
.
The board of government investment vehicle Mubadala
Investment Co , chaired by the Abu Dhabi crown prince,
was reshuffled by ruler's decree on Aug. 4 which replaced two of
its members.
In March, the company, one of few state-controlled vehicles
to publish results, reported a 2010 loss of 315 million dirhams
($85.8 million) due to mark to market writedowns.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) and Tourism
Development and Investment Co (TDIC), both identified as
strategic firms by the government, and developer Aldar
Properties have all replaced senior executives as part of a
shake-up.
"It's all about putting the house in order in these very
challenging times," said a senior Abu Dhabi government official
on condition of anonymity.
Amid ongoing changes, telecoms operator Etisalat
on Wednesday announced the appointment of its former chief
operating officer Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar to a newly created
group chief executive (CEO) role as part of a new global
expansion strategy.
"Abu Dhabi is serious about performance, strong leadership
and managerial efficiency," another Emirati banker said.
Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven emirates which make up
the UAE, also houses one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth
funds, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).
Earlier this week, it was disclosed that ADIA had
restructured its key external equities department, appointing
the ruler's son to head a newly created department.
One analyst noted that although restructuring remained the
general theme, ADIA should be treated as an exception because it
had a history of internally promoting its staff and is more
independent than newer state-linked enterprises.
As part of a broader reorganisation underway in Abu Dhabi,
the government also plans to crack down on undisciplined
issuance by state entities and to review the value of
investments made by state funds.
