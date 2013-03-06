BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
ABU DHABI, March 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it appointed Faisal Ahmad as head of investment advisory for private banking in the United Arab Emirates, a newly created position.
Ahmad joins NBAD after serving as head of investment advisory at Societe Generale private banking, Middle East and Africa, a statement from the lender said.
He will lead a team of investment advisors who will provide asset allocation advice to NBAD's private banking clients, the statement said.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Amran Abocar)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment