ABU DHABI, March 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it appointed Faisal Ahmad as head of investment advisory for private banking in the United Arab Emirates, a newly created position.

Ahmad joins NBAD after serving as head of investment advisory at Societe Generale private banking, Middle East and Africa, a statement from the lender said.

He will lead a team of investment advisors who will provide asset allocation advice to NBAD's private banking clients, the statement said.

