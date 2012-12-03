(Repeats Nov 30 story to additional subscribers with no change to text)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

DUBAI Dec 3 Abu Dhabi's Mubadala on Friday announced that holders of $3.4 billion-equivalent of the company's USD- and JPY-denominated bonds have agreed to remove cross-default provisions related to subsidiaries and joint ventures from the notes' terms.

Holders of the USD1.25bn 5.75% 2014, the USD750m 3.75% 2016, the USD500m 7.625% 2019, the USD750m 5.50% 2021 and the JPY15bn 3.76% 2031 bonds were asked to vote on whether to adopt the changes.

The rationale for the consent solicitation was to harmonize the terms of Mubadala's outstanding notes with the company's updated Global MTN programme.

Mubadala offered to pay a one-off consent fee of 25bp on the face amount of the notes investors agreed to amend, which the company said will be paid on or before December 11.

Noteholders representing at least two thirds of the aggregate amount outstanding took part in a meeting held on Friday to approve the proposed changes.

A majority of 75% of the quorum of notes represented at the meeting was required for the changes to be approved.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and National Bank of Abu Dhabi were joint solicitation agents on the transaction.

Rating agencies Moody's and Standard and Poor's, which rate Mubadala Aa3 and AA respectively, said during the solicitation period that the proposed changes were credit neutral and would have no impact on the ratings of the securities involved in the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)