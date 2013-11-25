ABU DHABI Nov 25 Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund
Mubadala and the Guinea government have signed a $5 billion
agreement to build a bauxite and alumina refinery in Guinea, the
West African country's minister of mines and geology said on
Monday.
"It is impoertant for Guinea because we have a strong
partner in Mubadala, well known all over the world and backed by
the government of UAE," Guinea's Mohamed Lamine Fofana told
Reuters.
The minister added that the entire cost of the project would
be borne by Mubadala, adding the refinery will have a capacity
of two million tonnes per annum.
