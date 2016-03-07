ABU DHABI, March 7 Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund
Mubadala has no plans to sell contract chipmaker
Globalfoundries or United Arab Emirates satellite operator
Yahsat, its chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak told
Reuters on Monday.
Bloomberg had reported last month, citing unnamed sources,
that the fund was considering the sale of Yahsat and had held
early talks with potential buyers for Globalfoundries as the
emirate of Abu Dhabi reviewed state assets in an environment of
low oil prices.
"We are not in a distressed situation," Mubarak said on the
sidelines of a business conference. "We'll keep those
businesses," he added.
