* 2012 net profit 455 mln dhs VS 3.2 bln dhs loss in 2011
* Revenues up 12 pct in 2012 to 31.3 bln dirhams
* 2012 financial investments losses more than half
ABU DHABI, April 11 Mubadala, the Abu
Dhabi investment fund with a mandate to boost the emirate's
local economy, swung to a net profit in 2012, helped by improved
margins at some of its core businesses and lower impairments, it
said on Thursday.
Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates is
investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism and
infrastructure locally as well as overseas through state-backed
entities such as Mubadala.
However, earlier this month Mubadala signed a $2 billion
loan refinancing with banks to replace a $2.5 billion loan
agreed in 2010 [ID: nL5N0CQ2U7]
Spreads on Mubadala bonds widened slightly on Thursday with
the $500 million 7.625 percent bond maturing 2019
bid at 128.5 cents to the dollar to yield 2.520, compared with
2.515 on Wednesday.
A $750 million 5.5 percent bond < AE061920099=> maturing
2021 was bid at 117.5 cents to the dollar to yield 3.03 percent,
compared with 2.962 percent on Wednesday.
The fund made a profit of 455 million dirhams ($124 million)
in 2012, compared with a loss of 3.2 billion dirhams in 2011,
when it booked heavy impairments on its financial portfolio.
The fund, which has a local joint venture with General
Electric and interests in the semiconductor, oil and gas,
aerospace and real estate sectors in the region, increased its
revenue by 12 percent last year to 31.3 billion dirhams,
boosted, it said, by higher semiconductor sales and land sales.
Losses from financial investments fell to 1.43 billion
dirhams last year after a loss of 3.03 billion dirhams in 2011,
while impairments on the fund's property portfolio dropped to
585.7 million dirhams from 653 million dirhams.
"Our 2012 financial performance is a reflection of how we
manage our portfolio, with certain key assets and projects
reaching further maturity and improved market conditions
positively impacting the value of many of our financial
investments," said Chief Executive Khaldoon al Mubarak.
Mubadala's total assets stood at 202.8 billion dirhams
($55.22 billion) at the end of the 2012, up from 177.1 billion
dirhams a year ago.
Mubadala, one of few state-controlled vehicles to publish
results, also owns stakes in listed local companies such as
Tabreed and indebted developer Aldar Properties
which received shareholder approval for a merger with
rival Sorouh Real Estate in March.
($1=3.6727 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Greg
Mahlich)