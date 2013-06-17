BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire stores in Montreal and Kamloops
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
DUBAI, June 17 A joint venture between Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala and U.S.-based Prudential Financial has bought a newly built residential development on Saadiyat Island from the emirate's loss-making tourism development company.
The state-owned Tourism and Development Investment Co (TDIC), which is also building local branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums on the island, warned last month it might have to sell assets this year.
Mubadala Pramerica Real Estate Investors (MPREI), a 50-50 joint venture launched in 2010 between Mubadala and Prudential's real estate arm, has bought phase one of Saadiyat Beach Residences from TDIC, the companies said on Monday.
They did not disclose how much was paid for the luxury development.
The property is subject to a five-year leaseback to TDIC, in which the tourism firm will manage leasing the residences on behalf of MPREI. The project was launched in the fourth quarter of 2012 and is currently 80 percent leased, the statement said.
The first phase of the Saadiyat Beach Residences comprises 285 units over three five-storey buildings. The next phase, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year, consists of 210 units.
TDIC said last month it had posted a widening loss in 2012 amid the emirate's property slump and that it could take seven years to turn a profit.
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada and moving investments to shale fields.
March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.