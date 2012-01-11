DUBAI Jan 11 Troubled Dubai developer
Nakheel is in talks with banks to raise financing for
a new project on its man-made island Palm Jumeirah, worth at
least 300 million dirhams ($81.68 million), its chairman said on
Wednesday.
"We have all the financial options available to us. We're in
talks with banks. Banks are showing interest," Ali Rashid Lootah
told reporters.
The project, named "The Point", is likely to be concluded by
the end of 2013 and includes residential homes, retail shops,
cafes and restaurants at the tip of the island, Lootah said.
Nakheel was hit by a property slump in the Gulf Arab
emirate after it overstretched itself building islands in the
shape of palms and other ambitious projects.
The developer completed the restructuring of a total of
$16.06 billion in debt, including $8.71 billion of government
debt which is to be converted into equity, last year.
Earlier this month, Lootah said the company is on track to
deliver 7,000 units by end of the year and is also tendering new
contracts in its retail segments.
Nakheel plans to issue the second tranche of its Islamic
bond by June, he said, which will be used to settle contractor
claims.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Writing by Dinesh Nair,; Editing
by Rachna Uppal)