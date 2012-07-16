BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
ABU DHABI, July 16 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Mohammed Ali Yasin as head of its brokerage subsidiary.
Yasin, a veteran financial markets analyst, will lead Abu Dhabi Financial Services, NBAD's fully-owned brokerage unit, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Yasin was formerly chief investment officer at CAPM Investment and chief executive of Shuaa Capital's securities arm. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago