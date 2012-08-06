* NBAD prices $750 mln 7-yr bond at MS+180 bps with 3 pct
coupon - leads
* Issue draws heavy demand; order books around $4.5 bln -
source
* Rare August bond, taking advantage of market conditions
(Recasts, adds pricing detail, quote, background)
By David French and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
drew heavy demand for a $750 million bond offering as
the UAE's biggest lender by market value took advantage of
favourable market conditions to improve its funding costs.
The bank attracted orders worth around $4.5 billion from
investors, a source at one of the arrangers said, allowing the
spread over midswaps to tighten from initial guidance around 200
basis points to its final 180 bps.
The shift gives NBAD cheaper pricing on Monday's deal and
also resets the bank's pricing curve at lower rates, providing
it with a better benchmark for future debt issuance.
NBAD's previous bond, a $750-million, five-year offering
sold in March, was bid at 103.4 cents on the
dollar on August 6, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
translates to a 2-3 bps new issue premium for Monday's bond
despite it running for two further years.
"The market is awash with liquidity at the moment and NBAD,
as a credit story, pretty much sells itself," said Biswajit
Dasgupta, head of treasury and trading at Invest AD.
The Abu Dhabi-based lender, like other recent debt issues
from the Gulf, benefitted from ample liquidity held by
international institutions looking for high-quality names
outside low-yielding Western markets and by cash-rich regional
investors.
Last week, Abu Dhabi repaid a $1 billion sovereign bond and
fund managers will be looking for similar names to replace the
maturity on their portfolio.
"Money from the Abu Dhabi sovereign bond that matured this
week has started flowing into certain names, especially Abu
Dhabi 2019 bonds, which tightened by around 25 bps last week,"
said an August 5 note from fund manager Invest AD.
NBAD, rated Aa3 by Moody's, is 70.5-percent owned by the
state fund Abu Dhabi Investment Council.
BREAKING SUMMER BARRIERS
While bond issuance in August is traditionally rare, with
many in the finance sector away on vacations, the turbulent
market conditions of recent months mean issuers are keen to take
advantage of opportunities.
"In the dollar market, we hit significant volumes last week
from some big names like American Movil so the market is hot
right now," said a Gulf-based banker on the deal's announcement.
"I'm surprised they are doing it, especially as it's the
middle of Ramadan so local investors will probably be asleep.
However, the market is open right now for sure."
Much of the Middle East works reduced working hours during
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which began in the UAE on
July 20.
NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard
Chartered and itself for the deal, priced with a
reoffer value of 99.731 and carried a coupon of 3 percent.
It is the bank's second public dollar offering of 2012 after
March's $750 million trade, although it has completed a number
of private placements.
On July 31, NBAD privately-placed a $80 million 20-year bond
with a 4.365-percent coupon through JP Morgan, according to IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication.
(Additional Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)