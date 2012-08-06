DUBAI Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, issued revised price guidance for its seven-year benchmark bond, with order books due to close at 1000 GMT, lead arrangers said on Monday.

Pricing is now slated to come in the area of 190 basis points over midswaps, having been tightened from the 200 bps given earlier on Monday.

Order books are currently worth more than $2.5 billion and are due to close at 1000 GMT, the leads added.

NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal earlier on Monday, which is its second dollar-denominated bond of 2012. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)