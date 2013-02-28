BRIEF-Wheelock and Co says fy group profit attributable was HK$16.29 bln vs HK$14.23 bln
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
SYDNEY, Feb 28 (IFR) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (Aa3/A+/AA-) has raised an enlarged A$300 million ($307 million) from the second Kangaroo bond issue by a Middle East credit, and the first since 2006.
The new 5.0 percent, five-year (March 7, 2018) bond priced at 99.607 for a reoffer yield of 5.09 percent, 5 basis points inside guidance at 175 bps over ASW and 217.5 bps wide of the January 2018 ACGB.
ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and NBAD were joint lead managers for the NBAD transaction, which was launched as a minimum A$ 200 million offering. (Reporting by John Weaver)
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.