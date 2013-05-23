DUBAI May 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the UAE's largest lender by market value, plans to sell $350 million in a convertible bond offering, it said on Thursday.

NBAD has named Barclays Plc, BofA Merrill Lynch , J.P. Morgan Chase and itself to arrange the sale, the company said in a statement.

The bonds will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon of between 1 - 1.5 percent. The initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of 30 percent above the volume weighted average price of NBAD shares between launch and pricing, the statement said.

Final terms will be announced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)