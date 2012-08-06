DUBAI Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the largest lender by market value in the United Arab
Emirates, has further tightened price guidance for its
seven-year benchmark bond issue, which is due to price later on
Monday, lead managers said.
Final guidance for the dollar-denominated deal has been set
at 180 basis points over midswaps, a document from the leads
said, having initially been given in the area of 200 bps over
midswaps before being revised to the 190 bps area.
Order books were worth more than $2.5 billion, according to
an earlier update from lead managers.
NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard
Chartered and itself for the deal, which is its second
dollar-denominated bond of 2012.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)