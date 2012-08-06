BRIEF-IOI Properties Group Bhd says qtrly net profit 273.5 mln rgt
* Qtrly net profit 273.5 million rgt versus 307.2 million rgt
DUBAI Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $750 million seven-year bond, expected to price on Monday, lead managers said.
Order books were worth around $4.5 billion, according to a source at one of the arranging banks.
Final guidance for the dollar-denominated deal was earlier set at 180 basis points over midswaps. It was initially given in the area of 200 bps over midswaps before being revised to the 190 bps area.
The significant tightening over the course of the day indicated that demand for the bond was high.
NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal, which is its second dollar-denominated bond of 2012. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based AO Toyota Bank's (TBR) bond rating at 'A-'. The issue benefits from recourse to TBR's sister company, Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. (TMFNL, A/Stable). Should TBR fail to make an interest or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit from the guarantee that would allow them to sell the bonds to TMFNL at par plus any accrued in
* Nasdaq and Borse Dubai sign landmark market technology deal