* Q3 net profit 1.12 bln dhs vs 1.03 bln

* Gains on investments 190.7 mln dhs vs loss of 27.8 mln

* Impairments 366.8 mln dhs vs 320.6 mln

* Beats analyst estimates

* Strong deposit growth due to government deposits

ABU DHABI, Oct 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, beat analyst estimates by reporting a 9.1 rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by investment gains.

NBAD, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, made a net profit of 1.12 billion dirhams ($307 million) in the third quarter compared with 1.03 billion dirhams a year ago, a statement from the bank said on Tuesday.

Profit for the first nine months of this year totalled 3.21 billion dirhams, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Non-interest income jumped 28.1 percent in the third quarter as the lender booked 190.7 million dirhams of net gains on investments versus a loss of 27.8 million dirhams a year ago.

Analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 1.076 billion dirhams in a Reuters poll earlier this month.

"We experienced continued growth in the third quarter and are on track to meet our expectations for the full year," chief executive Michael Tomalin said in a statement.

The bank booked net loan impairment charges of 366.8 million dirhams in the third quarter compared to 320.6 million dirhams a year ago. Total impairments stood at 971 million dirhams in the first nine months of this year, versus 1.017 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

Loans and advances stood at 163 billion dirhams at the end of September; loan growth has been slow at 2.1 percent year-to- date, the statement said.

But deposits grew strongly to 194 billion dirhams, up 27.5 percent from end-December 2011. They grew 21 percent in the third quarter alone because of the receipt of government deposits, some of which may flow back during the fourth quarter.

"Top line growth was solid, and our expenses reflect the continuing investments we are making in our people, technology and new business opportunities. Both our liquidity and capital positions remain strong," Tomalin said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)