ABU DHABI Nov 20 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) has appointed Aleem Khan as the head of its
newly-established structured finance business, the state-owned
lender said on Wednesday.
Khan was previously with Standard Chartered Plc
where he ran the British lender's structured trade finance
business for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the
Americas, NBAD said in a bourse statement.
Gulf banks have been increasingly tapping talent from global
lenders as they seek to bolster their investment and corporate
banking operations to cater to rising demand from clients in the
region.
NBAD said its new structured finance business will seek to
provide financing solutions to commodity firms and local and
international corporates.