DUBAI Oct 10 The main credit rating of National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest lender in the emirate,
was upgraded one notch by Standard & Poor's on Thursday as the
agency reclassified the bank as a government-related entity
(GRE).
Standard & Poor's (S&P) moved the bank's long-term
counter-party credit rating to AA- from A+. It said the upgrade
was due to its new status as a GRE, saying it saw the bank as
has having a "very important" role in the local economy.
GRE status is given to companies which are considered core
components of the economy and which, if they ever got into
financial difficulty, would be afforded all the resources needed
to support them by the Abu Dhabi government.
Such entities usually secure cheaper funding costs as they
are seen by banks and investors to be essentially sovereign
borrowers.
Standard & Poor's had previously said the lender, which is
70 percent government owned through the Abu Dhabi Investment
Council, had a "very strong link" to the sovereign.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi Chief Executive Alex Thursby said
he was very pleased with the upgrade, which reflected "our
strong balance sheet and capital position as well as our strong
risk management processes".
Despite its new classification, the bank's S&P rating is one
notch below the Abu Dhabi sovereign score and that of some other
GREs, including wholly state-owned funds Mubadala, International
Petroleum Investment Co. and Tourism Development and Investment
Co.
However Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., which is
also rated as a GRE by S&P, is rated A, three notches below the
sovereign. It is 72.5 percent government owned.
