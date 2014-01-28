BRIEF-Civeo announces appointment of new board member
* Civeo Corporation announces appointment of new board member
DUBAI Jan 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted fourth-quarter profit that fell marginally from a year earlier, in line with analysts' estimates.
NBAD, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, said on Tuesday that net profit for the quarter was 1.08 billion dirhams ($294 million), slightly lower than 1.12 billion dirhams in the year-ago quarter.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast quarterly net profit of 1.10 billion dirhams.
Full-year net profit rose 9 percent to 4.73 billion dirhams, NBAD said, adding that it was recommending a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams per share for investors. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Civeo Corporation announces appointment of new board member
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.