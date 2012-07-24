* NBAD Q2 profit 1.05 bln dirhams vs 1.03 bln dirhams yr-ago

* H1 net profit 2.08 bln dhs vs 1.95 bln dhs in H1 2011

* Higher net interest income drove profit growth

* Outlook remains unchanged for earnings, NPLs (Adds details)

By David French

DUBAI, July 24 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, reported a 2-percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to higher net interest income, meeting forecasts.

NBAD had second-quarter net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($284.8 million), up from 1.03 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Analysts had forecast an average profit of 1.031 billion dirhams in a Reuters poll.

Net profit for the first half of the year rose 6.9 percent to 2.08 billion dirhams compared to 1.95 billion dirhams in the opening six months of 2011.

The improvement in top-line revenue was due to higher net interest income and net income from Islamic financing contracts, the bank said, which grew 4.6 percent in the first half of 2012 compared to the same period last year.

"The group has not changed its forecasts for 2012," said Chief Executive Michael Tomalin who is slated to retire this year. "Assuming continuing current market conditions, (we expect) mid to high single digit growth in earnings for the year with non-performing loans peaking round 3.75 percent of performing loans by year end or early 2013,"

The bank booked net impairment charges of 292 million dirhams in the three months to June 30, a drop of 12 percent on the same period last year. Provisions for the first six months of 2012 were down 13.2 percent due to lower collective provisions and strong recoveries, the statement said.

Non-performing loans increased to 5.34 billion dirhams, accounting for 3.18 percent of the loan book. At the end of the second quarter of 2011, they stood at 4.17 billion dirhams, or 2.65 percent of the loan book.

Operating income for the quarter reached 2.07 billion dirhams, up 3.2 percent over the same period last year. The corresponding period of 2011 yielded 2 billion dirhams.

Loans and advances grew to 162.8 billion dirhams at the end of the second quarter, up 2.1 percent on the end of 2011 and 6.4 percent on the same point last year.

Short-term government deposits worth 27.2 billion dirhams, which had been placed with NBAD in the first quarter, were withdrawn in the second, meaning a 14.5 percent quarter-on-quarter slump in deposits at the bank.

Compared to the end of 2011, deposits were up 5.7 percent to 162.8 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Editing by Amran Abocar)