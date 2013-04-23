DUBAI, April 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by market value, posted a 35.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating the average forecast of analysts.

The bank made 1.41 billion dirhams ($383.9 million) in the first three months of 2013, versus 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Impairment charges for the first quarter of this year were 322 million dirhams, 3 percent higher than the 313 million dirhams posted in the corresponding period of 2012.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 1.09 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)