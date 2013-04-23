DUBAI, April 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by market
value, posted a 35.5 percent increase in first-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, beating the average forecast of analysts.
The bank made 1.41 billion dirhams ($383.9 million) in the
first three months of 2013, versus 1.04 billion dirhams in the
same period last year, it said in a statement.
Impairment charges for the first quarter of this year were
322 million dirhams, 3 percent higher than the 313 million
dirhams posted in the corresponding period of 2012.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
net profit of 1.09 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)