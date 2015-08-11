ABU DHABI Aug 11 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
said on Tuesday it had won approval to act as the
first securities lending and borrowing agent in the United Arab
Emirates, as part of reforms aimed at adding liquidity and
efficiency to the market.
The UAE's main market watchdog has been introducing reforms
over the last few years to help revive the Gulf state's moribund
equity markets, which have not kept pace with the country's
economic growth due in part to a lack of regulatory development.
NBAD is the largest lender by assets in the UAE and said in
a statement that it had been granted approval to become an agent
by the UAE Securities & Commodities Authority.
NBAD will be able to borrow, and lend out, shares for use in
market making activities. Lenders will be able to earn revenue
from the use of their shares and NBAD, as the borrower, will be
obliged to return the securities to the lender at an agreed
date, on demand.
"The combination of these capabilities will allow NBAD to
offer its institutional clients a distinctive opportunity to
earn incremental revenue on share positions which would have
otherwise remained dormant and likely add liquidity and
efficiency to the market," Jonathan Titone, executive director
and head of product development of global wealth at NBAD, said
in the statement.
NBAD is also the UAE's first licensed custodian bank and the
first and only official market maker since April 2014.
UAE regulations allow market makers to sell borrowed
securities in order to maintain liquidity in those stocks, but
other investors are not allowed to sell short.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Susan Fenton)