DUBAI, March 16 Emirates NBD (ENBD)
has opened books after setting initial price guidance for a
seven-year Regulation S-compliant benchmark bond denominated in
euros, a document from lead managers said on Monday.
Dubai's largest lender has set initial price thoughts for
the issue at between 140 and 150 basis points over midswaps, the
document showed.
Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody's and Fitch, ENBD has mandated Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING
and itself to arrange investor meetings, which ended in London
on Thursday.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million. If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors
inside the United States cannot buy the offering.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)