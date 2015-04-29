DUBAI, April 29 Dubai's largest bank, Emirates
NBD (ENBD), set pricing for a five-year, Regulation
S-compliant benchmark U.S. dollar bond issue at 150 basis points
over midswaps, a document from lead managers showed on
Wednesday.
The size of the issue was capped at $500 million and books
exceeded $650 million with more accounts to respond. ENBD had
set initial price thoughts for the issue in the 150 bps area
over midswaps.
Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody's and Fitch, ENBD mandated HSBC,
Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and itself as
bookrunners for the senior unsecured issue.
