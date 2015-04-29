(Recasts with details)

DUBAI, April 29 Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD (ENBD), has opened books after setting initial price guidance for a five-year Regulation S-compliant benchmark bond issue denominated in U.S. dollars, a document from lead managers showed on Wednesday.

ENBD set initial price thoughts for the issue at the 150 basis points area over midswaps.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody's and Fitch, ENBD has mandated HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and itself as bookrunners for the senior unsecured bond issue.

If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offering. The bond is expected to price later in the day.