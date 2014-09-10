DUBAI, Sept 10 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, set price guidance on its Tier 1
capital-boosting bond in the area of 6.5 percent on Wednesday,
and has attracted orders in excess of $1 billion, according to
lead managers.
The bond was initially marked on Tuesday in the mid-6
percent area via Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan
Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD's own investment
banking arm.
The offer is rated Baa1 by Moody's and A-plus by Fitch, and
is expected to price on Wednesday. The perpetual can be bought
back by the lender after the sixth year, and is expected to be
$500 million in size.
Global books are expected to close at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)