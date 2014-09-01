UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
DUBAI, Sept 1 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, will announce plans later on Monday to issue a capital-boosting bond, banking sources told Reuters.
The bond issue, which will enhance the bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital, will be arranged by six banks including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered , two banking sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information has yet to be made public. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.