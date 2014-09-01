DUBAI, Sept 1 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, will announce plans later on Monday to issue a capital-boosting bond, banking sources told Reuters.

The bond issue, which will enhance the bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital, will be arranged by six banks including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered , two banking sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information has yet to be made public. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)