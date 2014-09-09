DUBAI, Sept 9 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, has set initial price thoughts in the mid-6 percent area for its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond issue, a document from lead managers showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the sixth year, will be of benchmark size - traditionally understood to mean worth upwards of $500 million.

Emirates NBD, rated Baa1 by Moody's and A-plus by Fitch, had chosen Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank , Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and its own investment banking arm to arrange investor meetings. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)