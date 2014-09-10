DUBAI, Sept 10 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, launched a $500 million, Tier 1 capital-boosting bond at 6.375 percent, a document from lead managers said.

Pricing guidance for the perpetual bond had been given in the area of 6.5 percent earlier on Wednesday.

The order book closed in excess of $1.3 billion. Allocations and pricing were to occur later on Wednesday afternoon.

Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD's own investment banking arm were arranging the sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)