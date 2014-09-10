BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 10 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, launched a $500 million, Tier 1 capital-boosting bond at 6.375 percent, a document from lead managers said.
Pricing guidance for the perpetual bond had been given in the area of 6.5 percent earlier on Wednesday.
The order book closed in excess of $1.3 billion. Allocations and pricing were to occur later on Wednesday afternoon.
Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD's own investment banking arm were arranging the sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.