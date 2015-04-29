DUBAI, April 29 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has launched a $350 million five-year bond that will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The transaction was set to price at a spread of 150 basis points over midswaps, in the vicinity of the levels it was marketed at earlier in the day.

Order books closed at $600 million, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)