BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports CFO retirement
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
DUBAI, April 29 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has launched a $350 million five-year bond that will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The transaction was set to price at a spread of 150 basis points over midswaps, in the vicinity of the levels it was marketed at earlier in the day.
Order books closed at $600 million, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2o6i9j3) Further company coverage: