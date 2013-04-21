DUBAI, April 21 Rick Pudner, chief executive of Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, is resigning, the bank said on Sunday without giving a reason.

Pudner is expected to serve out his tenure at the bank until the end of this year; "then he will hand over the role to a new leader as part of the succession planning process and the organisation's strategy for change and transformation," ENBD said in a brief emailed statement.

The statement noted that Pudner had joined ENBD over seven years ago and had contributed to all the achievements of the bank.

