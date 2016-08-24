DUBAI Aug 24 Emirates Islamic, the
sharia-compliant arm of Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD (ENBD)
, has laid off more than 100 people as part of cost
cutting to adjust to a cooler economy, sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Growth in much of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has slowed
this year because of low oil prices. Earlier this year, Emirates
Islamic cut around 200 jobs.
Emirates Islamic employs around 2,000 people, an ENBD
spokesman said in April after the previous cuts.
Most of the latest jobs to go were in the department
servicing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the sources
said. One added the layoffs occurred between April and the end
of July. ENBD declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
After years of helping to propel rapid growth in the UAE
economy, SMEs started to suffer last year when prices of the
commodities which they trade sank, causing some to default on
their debts. Their plight has been worsened by a slowdown in the
local economy.
Speaking on an analysts' conference call after the release
of ENBD's second-quarter results last month, chief executive
Shayne Nelson said the bank continued to focus on cost control,
a process that included headcount freezes and "some limited
redundancies in some areas". He didn't elaborate.
The bank had already made cuts in another part of its SME
business operations. It made around 100 people redundant from
its subsidiary Emirates Money as part of a move to merge the
small business finance provider with ENBD's operations to save
costs, Reuters reported in April.
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah said in January it
would cut up to 250 jobs, while Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank
and the UAE operations of HSBC have reduced their
headcounts since late 2015.
