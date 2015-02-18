* Dubai's largest bank expects 2015 to be "very profitable"
* Loan growth to be between 5 and 7 percent
* Profits to hinge on bad loan formation
* Aims to expand in India
DUBAI, Feb 18 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest bank, expects its loan growth to be between 5
and 7 percent in 2015 and for the coming year to be "very
profitable" despite the falling oil price, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
UAE lenders have enjoyed bumper earnings growth in recent
quarters, aided by buoyant economic conditions locally, strong
credit growth and the reduction in levels of cash set aside to
cover bad debts.
However, some analysts have pointed to lower earnings growth
this year as the oil price fall tempers economic growth in the
Gulf, with Standard & Poor's also citing UAE banks not receiving
the same boost to their earnings of improving asset quality into
2015.
ENBD has been helped by this latter factor in particular in
recent quarters, having been forced to set aside billions of
dirhams to cover bad loans in the wake of Dubai's economic
crisis at the turn of the decade -- its fourth-quarter profit
jumped 82 percent, helped by its reclassification of its Dubai
World debt as performing.
"Given our concentration on Dubai and it's very little
reliance on oil, we would expect good growth for ENBD and the
banking sector as a whole," Shayne Nelson told reporters on the
sidelines of a media event.
Nelson declined to give a specific forecast for profit
growth this year, but noted if no new problem loans materialise,
the bank "should have a very profitable year this year".
While banks have to be careful about managing their
liquidity in a lower oil price environment, Nelson expected loan
growth to be around the 5-7 percent range this year. This would
put it ahead of the 3 percent increase in total loans recorded
by the bank in 2014.
ENBD, which bought the Egyptian business of BNP Paribas
in 2013, is hoping to expand into India, although its
ambitions may be hampered by regulatory issues which link the
granting of licences in a target country to reciprocal licences
being granted in the UAE -- an already highly-competitive market
with 49 lenders servicing around 8 million people.
However, Nelson declined to comment on whether the bank
would like to expand further in Egypt. ENBD is one of 10 lenders
who have bid for Citigroup's consumer banking business in
the North African country, sources told Reuters last month.
