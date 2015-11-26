PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Nov 26 U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic have bought a 49 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based payments processor Network International from The Abraaj Group, it was announced in a statement on Thursday.
Emirates NBD has retained its 51 percent stake in Network International, according to the statement, which was a bourse filing from the bank in Dubai.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold)
